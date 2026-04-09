'India Nahi Hai Bhai...': Nepal Man Makes Indian Tourists Clean Gutka Spit On Road | Viral Video

Kathmandu: A video of a Nepali man confronting Indian tourists who spat gutka on a road has gone viral on social media, reigniting a broader conversation about the behaviour of Indians abroad.

In the video, which has been widely shared across platforms, the Nepali local is seen stopping the tourists and refusing to let them walk away without cleaning the stains, saying, “Yeh India nahi hai bhai…Nepal hai…Paani daalo jaldi. (This is not India, brother, this is Nepal. Clean it up.)”

The tourists were seen complying, with one of repeatedly saying, “Sorry, sorry. We will clean it.”

“Aap log India se ho…Itna bada desh se aate ho…idhar aake ganda kar diya (You guys come from such a big country and are spreading dirt here)," the local was heard saying.

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The video has struck a chord with users across India, with many praising the locals for holding the tourists accountable on the spot rather than simply letting the incident pass. Several social media users lauded the zero-tolerance approach, calling it a much-needed lesson in civic responsibility and basic respect for public spaces in a foreign country.

Many commenters noted that similar behaviour is rampant within India itself, arguing that the problem is rooted in weak law enforcement and a broader lack of civic awareness.

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A netizen said, "Very much needed, humiliate more…These 3rd class people's or to say mentally sick people are just damaging the credibility of India every where. SICK PEOPLES." Another said, “The Nepali man has done well to admonish them and ask them to clean up the mess. Good lesson learnt, I hope.”

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