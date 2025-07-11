Adorable Baby Elephant Kisses Visitor, Leaves Netizens Smiling | WATCH

Viral Video: A delightful scene from an elephant park in Thailand is winning hearts online after a baby elephant was seen giving an affectionate kiss to a visitor. The charming video, posted on Instagram, has gone viral and is drawing love from people across the world. The video has racked up over 2 lakh likes in just three days.

Baby Elephant's Loving Surprise

Dr. Arooba Batool, a hair and scalp consultant, shared the precious moment from her Thailand travel diary. In the video, she is seen standing next to a playful three-year-old elephant named Amelia. What starts as a simple interaction quickly turns into a lovable surprise. Amelia reaches out with her trunk and gently presses a kiss on Batool’s cheek.

The video is paired with a caption that reads: “Most unexpected kiss ever.” Clearly taken aback yet delighted, Batool captioned the post: “I just went to say hello but didn’t expect a kiss in return. Her name is Amelia and she’s a 3-year-old baby elephant."

Netizens Swooning Over Baby Elephant's Cuteness

The clip captured the attention of Instagram users, and the comments section was instantly flooded with adoring responses.

"Cute" remarks poured in, while others couldn’t help but get playful, “He felt shy after that and smiled and left hahah awww,” wrote one user. "1st 'hello' kiss, 2nd 'bye' kiss...he is more gentle than my ex," sarcastically remarked another.

One user came in with some research, "Research says elephants recognise kind and gentle energy >>> that’s so true."