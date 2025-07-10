Jane Birkin’s Original Hermès Becomes World’s Most Expensive Bag, Sells for ₹86 Crore at Auction

Paris: The original Hermès Birkin handbag, designed specifically for actress and fashion icon Jane Birkin in 1984, has been sold for a staggering €8.58 million (approximately ₹86 crore), making it the most expensive handbag ever auctioned.

An anonymous Japanese bidder claimed the historic piece during the sale, shattering the previous record held by a Himalaya Crocodile Birkin, which fetched $450,000 in 2022.

What makes this particular Birkin extraordinary is not just its origin but its story. Birkin, known for her effortless elegance and activism, used the bag extensively before selling it in 1994 to support AIDS research. It changed hands again in 2000 when French collector Catherine Benier acquired it at a private sale.

Speaking after the auction, Benier reflected on her decades-long ownership. “This auction brought back memories of the thrill of acquiring this bag 25 years ago,” she said in a statement. “It was a raw, indescribable feeling then and still is today.”

Sotheby’s, which conducted the sale, called the auction a landmark moment in the world of luxury fashion. Morgane Halimi, Global Head of Handbags and Accessories, said the sale represented more than just a record-breaking price, it was a celebration of Jane Birkin’s legacy.

“This is a powerful reminder of how an object, infused with history and personality, can stir desire and fascination,” she said. “The Original Birkin reflects not just the evolution of fashion, but also the enduring spirit of its muse.”

How Is the Original Birkin Bag Different From Other Versions?

Unlike later editions of the Birkin, the original bag features distinct elements, including unique hardware, metal rings, and a shoulder strap design never repeated in production.

Birkin’s initials, “J.B.,” are stamped on the front flap, while a pair of silver nail clippers, dangle from the strap. Stickers from humanitarian groups like Médecins du Monde and UNICEF, now faded, still remain, bearing traces of Birkin’s daily life and values.

Birkin once recalled in an interview how the bag came to life during a flight. Wanting a handbag “half the size of a suitcase,” she sketched the concept for Hermès chief Jean-Louis Dumas on an airplane sick bag.

That spontaneous drawing turned into one of the most iconic fashion pieces ever created. Hermès delivered the first version to her in 1985 and continued to gift her others over the years. Birkin reportedly donated the royalties she earned from the bag’s name to various charities.