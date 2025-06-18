After Viral Memes, Social Media Trolling, Authorities To Redesign Bhopal Bridge With 90-Degree Turn

Bhopal: The viral 90-degree rail overbridge in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, is set to be redesigned following public criticism and widespread online memes highlighting a sharp 90-degree L-shaped turn in its structure.

Known as the Aishbagh Overbridge, the structure is 648 metres long and 8.5 metres wide, built at a cost of Rs 18 crore. The awkward turn drew attention for being a potential safety hazard and was quickly ridiculed on social media, prompting authorities to announce plans for a redesign.

As per reports, local residents have raised concerns about the safety of commuters, warning that the sharp bend on one section of the bridge could easily lead to accidents, especially if approached at moderate or high speed. Even drivers moving at a slow pace may find the turn difficult to navigate.

After multiple complaints from the public and a flood of memes calling the design “dangerous” and “ridiculous”, authorities have announced plans to modify the structure. Officials have confirmed that the tight corner will be expanded by three feet to allow for a more rounded and safer turn for vehicles.