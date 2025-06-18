Viral Video: Indian Tourists Perform Garba On Burj Khalifa

Video shows Indian Tourists Performing Garba On Burj Khalifa. The video has since gone viral. | Image: Instagram

Viral: Indian dance is vibrant yet a part of a culture that serves as a means of social expression, storytelling, and religious worship. Indians have never stepped back from dancing and expressing their culture all around the world, whether it's a wedding on the streets of London or yoga sessions in Times Square.

A recent viral video that surfaced online revealed a group of Indian tourists doing garba on the famous song ‘Chogada’ on the beautiful viewpoint at the top of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE.

On June 15, content creator @the_walking_lens uploaded a video on social media Instagram that sparked online discussion. The video has attracted multiple users who have shown mixed reactions. Some users hailed it as an excellent representation of Indian identity and labelled it “sweet”.

Netizen's React

One user wrote, “Civic sense?? RIP”

The other said, "We must learn to respect the sanctity of public places."

“Why can't people of India adapt to the foreign culture and respect their traditions?” another added.

"Being an Indian..it's not necessary to glorify our culture everywhere... It's become embarrassing to other Indians who are residents of Dubai,"

“NOPE. As a Gujarati, this is embarrassing. I understand you're excited and happy and want to celebrate, but flipping garba anywhere is not. Even gujjus in India don't break into garba at any random place..”

“Someone was asking why Indian hatred has increased exponentially…??? Can you guess??”