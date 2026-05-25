‘Agar Dobara Yeah Kaha Na..’: Judge Gets Angry At Gen Z Lawyer For Saying ‘Yeah’ In Courtroom Clash | Video Goes Viral

A short 8-second clip has taken social media by storm, capturing a humorous yet telling courtroom exchange between a traditional judge and a young Gen Z lawyer. The video, shared widely on X by user @KaranPa522, shows an Indian judge dressed in classic black robes growing increasingly frustrated as the lawyer repeatedly responds with the casual “Yeah.”

In the viral footage, the judge speaks animatedly with a visibly irritated expression while addressing the young lawyer. Instead of using formal courtroom language and respectful replies, the lawyer’s repeated use of “Yeah” appears to push the judge’s patience to the limit.

Genz Lawyer vs Judge Sahab

The clip has been titled “Hilarious: Judge Gets Angry at Gen Z Lawyer, Kept Saying 'Yeah'” and quickly resonated with audiences across platforms.The moment highlights a clear generational clash unfolding in an Indian courtroom.

On one side stands the traditional expectation of professional etiquette, decorum, and formal communication. On the other is the modern, informal style of speech commonly associated with Gen Z, influenced heavily by casual digital conversations.

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Conversation between Lawyer and Judge

The judge said, “Where have you come from? From Indore. You have come from Indore. Do you keep saying ya ya there? Ya ya ya ya.

Half in Hindi, half in English. He also said ya ya ya ya. If you say ya again, we will close your file and return it to you. You are not sitting in a cafe or coffee table here. Yes, close ya there. Now you do one thing, come next week.”

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Since being posted on May 24, 2026, the video has circulated rapidly on both X and Instagram. Netizens have flooded comment sections with reactions, and memes, of similar generational gaps in professional environments.

Comments Under the Viral Video