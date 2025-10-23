Age Is Just a Number: 82-Year-Old Woman Proves It with India’s Highest Bungee Jump

An 82-year-old woman has become an internet sensation after she completed India’s highest bungee jump at Shivpuri in Rishikesh, proving that age is truly just a number.

A video of her fearless leap, shared by Instagram page @globesomeindia, shows the elderly woman jumping confidently off the platform, harnessed and smiling as she dives toward the valley below. The caption simply read, “82 Years Old Bungee Jumping - India’s Highest Bungee Jumping, Shivpuri, Rishikesh.”

The clip quickly went viral, drawing thousands of views, likes, and heartwarming comments. While some users jokingly said their grandmothers thought the video was AI-generated, others were genuinely inspired by her courage and zest for life.

One user wrote, “I always tell old people this is the right age for adventure, nothing to lose!” while another commented, “This video made me smile so much! She’s truly living life to the fullest!”

The woman’s daring jump took place at Jumpin Heights in Shivpuri, a popular adventure destination known for having India’s highest bungee platform, standing at about 83 meters (272 feet).

Rishikesh, often called the adventure capital of India, has hosted countless thrill-seekers but this 82-year-old jumper has captured hearts everywhere for breaking stereotypes about age and fear.

