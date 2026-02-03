Man Spends 20 Years In Jail Over False Rape Case, Misses Family Funerals or Get Marry, Video Sparks Outrage | WATCH | Image: X

When Vishnu Tiwari stepped into the light of freedom in 2021, the moment was more serious than celebratory.

After twenty years of wrongful imprisonment for a crime he never committed, he returned to a world that had effectively erased his place in it.

His parents had passed away, his family structure had fallen apart, and the life he left behind two decades earlier was unrecognisable.

Recently, a video has gone viral across social media, capturing a man’s raw emotional breakdown upon his release from prison.

Although the specific origins of the footage are not confirmed, it is being extensively shared at the moment of Vishnu’s release, a man whose 20-year legal nightmare finally ended when the Allahabad High Court acquitted him of false rape charges.

A Timeline of Loss

The case against Vishnu Tiwari began in September 2000 in the Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

At just 23 years old, Vishnu was arrested on allegations of rape and charges under the SC/ST Act.

By 2003, a trial court had convicted him, handing down a life sentence that he would serve within the walls of Agra Central Jail.

For the next twenty years, Vishnu’s life was defined by total imprisonment.

Unlike many inmates, he was never granted bail or parole, not even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when many prisoners were released to mitigate jail overcrowding.

Reflecting on his hard-won freedom, Vishnu’s words at the time of his release were heavy with grief rather than relief. “I am happy, but I am lost,” he shared.

“My home is a ruin, and my family is gone.” He attributed his two-decade ordeal to a corrupt investigation, claiming the lead officer filed a fraudulent report following a petty dispute over a cow.

He also expressed a deep sense of betrayal by his own legal counsel, leaving him to seek restitution and support from the very administration that failed him.

The emotional weight of this story has found a focal point in a viral video currently sweeping social media.

The footage depicts a man collapsing into tears the moment he crosses the prison threshold, a visual representation of a life shattered by time.

While the video is widely attributed to Vishnu, its primary impact has been to spark a massive debate online about the irreversible toll of wrongful convictions.

How are Netizens Reacting to this?

The heart-wrenching footage has sparked outrage across social media, triggering a wave of public resentment.

One user commented, “I hope the government compensates him heavily and jails the woman who wrongfully accused him of grape. She took 20 years of his life, so 20 years of hers should be spent in prison."

Another said, “And we are a democratic country. No words to say."

“Women who use rape for false cases are not hated enough," someone else remarked, while a person added, “It’s best not to mess with girls in India… I’m ashamed to say this, but it’s the reality."

“Shouldn’t such a false accuser be sent to jail for an equal amount of time? Much respect to Adv Shweta Singh Rana," an individual said.