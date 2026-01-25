'Airport Vibes': Foreigner Left Impressed With India's 1st Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

Guwahati: India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train has become a hit among passengers, drawing widespread praise around the country. E. A woman named Anusha from Bhutan recently shared how she was truly impressed by the train, which gave her "airport vibes".

The content creator shared a video of the train, which has now gone viral on social media. She started the video by showing the excited people of Guwahati, Assam, who had arrived to experience the luxury of the premium train on its inaugural day. “It looks like the entire Guwahati decided to travel today,” Anusha quipped.

'Not A Typical Train'

Showing the brand new exterior of the train with automatic glass doors, Anusha said, “The exterior looks premium and the automatic glass door instantly gives airport vibe.” The video then moved on to show the interior of the second AC sleeper coach. “Everything is brand new. The interiors are bright and the seats are comfortable. They provide a pillow, bedsheet and even a pink blanket. You get reading lights, privacy curtains and a very modern automatic door,” Anusha said as she showed the facilities provided by the Indian Railways on the train.

She even went to check the restroom of the train and noted that it was very clean with tissues and a diffuser. She exclaimed, “It genuinely feels like an aeroplane toilet on track.”

Moving onto the first class coach, she stated that the meal provided is “actually good” and is catered by five star hotels. Ending the video with a positive review, she stated, “Overall this doesn't feel like a typical train. If this is the future of train travel in India, I'm really impressed."

Sharing the video on Instagram, the woman wrote in caption, "If this is the future train travel of India, I cannot wait to see what’s to come next!"

