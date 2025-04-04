Ajay Devgn’s Twin? Video of His Perfect Doppelganger Goes Viral on Social Media | Watch

Viral Video: Once again, a Bollywood lookalike has taken the internet by storm. A video featuring a man who bears an uncanny resemblance to superstar Ajay Devgn has gone viral on social media, leaving fans stunned.

The viral video, shared on X, shows a man dressed in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, creating a reel set to music from one of Ajay Devgn's hit movies. In the video, he mimics Devgn's iconic expressions and acting style so perfectly that it’s hard to believe he’s not the actor himself.

Social Media Reactions:

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens, with many struggling to believe it’s not AjayDevgn himself.

'I had to watch the video twice before I realized it wasn’t Ajay Devgn! Can someone tell me who this guy is?', a surprised fan tweeted.

'Is this Ajay Devgan's long-lost brother? His doppelganger looks exactly like him!', another user wrote.

'Ajay Devgn from Meesho', joked a third user.

'I can’t believe this! Is this AI?', a fourth user commented.

'Thodi body hoti toh ekdum Ajay Devgn ban jata', another fan humorously noted.

Is It Really Ajay Devgan's Doppelganger?

While the video continues to gain traction, there’s no official confirmation about whether the man is a professional lookalike or just an ordinary person who happens to resemble the Bollywood star so closely.