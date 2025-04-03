Chhaava On OTT: When And Where To Watch Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Blockbuster Film

Chhaava On OTT: When And Where To Watch Vicky's Blockbuster Film | Image: X

Chhaava OTT Release: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer was released on February 14, 2025. The historical drama became a blockbuster at the box office with eye opening performance. The movie is based on Shivaji Maharaj's son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. After more than a month of successful theatrical runs, the film is ready for its digital premiere. Here's everything you need to know about its upcoming OTT release.

Where and where is Chhaava releasing on OTT?

As per reports, Chhaava is likely to premiere on Netflix on 11 April. However, Netflix has not yet confirmed its streaming release, despite claims that the platform has acquired the rights. Films usually arrive on OTT platforms within 60 days of their theatrical release, making an April premiere highly probable.

What Chhaava is about?

Chhaava is a historical drama that portrays the Marathas' courageous resistance against the Mughal Empire. The film follows Sambhaji, son of Shivaji, as he takes command of the Maratha kingdom after his father's passing.