'Always a Thar': Drunk, Shirtless Men in Noida Halt Car in Middle of the Road, Then Crash Into Bike | WATCH

New Delhi: In a brazen late-night incident in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, a group of allegedly drunk men created chaos on the road, leaving commuters shocked and alarmed.

The incident, which reportedly took place late at night, involved a Mahindra Thar and has since gone viral on social media.

In the clip, a group of shirtless men can be seen inside the Thar before suddenly halting the vehicle in the middle of the road and stepping out aggressively and began charging towards passersby.

One of the men crossed the divider and collided with a passing motorcycle, causing the rider to lose balance.

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Police take action after video surfaces

Following the viral video, Noida Police confirmed that two men have been taken into custody, and they have seized the vehicle as well.

In a statement, police said: “In connection with the case, Bisrakh police station has taken immediate action. Two individuals have been taken into custody, and the vehicle has been seized. Further legal action is underway.”

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‘Not all Thar, but Always a Thar’: Internet reacts

The video triggered a flood of reactions online, with users expressing both concern and sarcasm.

One user said, “Not all Thars, but damn…. always a Thar.”

Second wrote, “This is so funny and worrying both. I hope the person recording is safe.”

Third commented, “Bhai bike wale ki wild entry.”