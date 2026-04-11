Straight Out of ‘Mirzapur’: Lawyer Shot Dead in Broad Daylight, Attackers Struggle to Escape as Bike Fails to Start

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a lawyer named Rajeev Singh was shot dead in broad daylight in the Katwaru Ka Pura locality of Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

He was reportedly out on his morning walk when the attackers on bike approached him.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, which has since gone viral on social media. However, the motive behind the shooting is not yet known.

The footage shows the assailant waiting before approaching the victim and opening fire at close range, while his accomplice remained seated on a motorcycle nearby.

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After carrying out the shooting, the attacker rushed back to the motorcycle to flee the spot. However, in a dramatic turn, the bike reportedly failed to start immediately. As panic set in, the two accused quickly switched positions, with the shooter attempting to kick-start the vehicle while locals began gathering at the scene.

CCTV Captures Chilling Visuals

Further, as onlookers moved closer, one of the assailants allegedly pulled out a pistol and pointed it towards the crowd, forcing them to step back. Moments later, the motorcycle finally started, allowing the duo to escape from the spot.

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The viral video has sparked outrage and concern over law and order, with many pointing to the brazenness of the attack carried out in public view.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to identify and trace the accused.