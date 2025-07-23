American 'Bahu' Learns Marathi For Her Indian Husband, Internet Says '10 Points For Effort'

Mumbai: An American national’s efforts to learn the Marathi language to communicate with her Indian-origin husband have gone viral amid the ongoing three-language row in Maharashtra.

In a heartfelt video posted on Instagram, the woman attempts to bridge their cultural gap by practicing simple Marathi phrases with her spouse.

She tries her hand at the language with phrases such as “Shubh sakal, kaisa ahes?” (Good morning, how are you?), enunciating each word with care. The clip, now viral on social media, captures her dedication to mastering the local language.

Moved by her efforts, the husband was upbeat and felt proud with a smile. As he responds fluently in Marathi, she chuckles and admits, “I didn’t quite catch that.”

The woman used everyday expressions like “Namaskar” (Hello) and “Raatri jevaaylaa kaay ahe?” (What’s for supper?).

When her husband casually mentioned he had prepared chicken, she lit up with joy and replied, “Dhanyawaad” (Thank you). The caption on the video reads, “I’m trying, but I’m not perfect. Be kind to me.”

This moment comes amid a three language controversy in Maharashtra, where the state proposed implementing a three-language formula that would require Hindi to be taught in primary schools alongside English and Marathi.

However, the plan was not carried out due to various factors, including strong backlash from regional and opposition political parties.

How social media reacted to woman's efforts to learn Marathi?

The audience responded in a number of ways to the reel video as soon as it was posted online, grabbing their interest.

One user wrote, "MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) would have happy tears, while another wrote, "I smiled when she said Dhanyavaad!!"