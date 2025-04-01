Anant Ambani Rescues Chicken During 'Padyatra' to Dwarka, Video Viral

Viral News: Anant Ambani, continues to draw attention for his compassion for animals. During his sacred padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarka Anant encountered a poultry van transporting chickens. When one of the chickens fell out onto the road, he quickly rescued it, walking down the road with the chicken in hand.

Anant Ambani's ‘Padyatra’

This act of kindness is a reflection of Ambani's deep commitment to animal welfare. Known for his love for animals, he instructed his team to ensure the safety of the remaining chickens, compensating the owner to secure their release. Ambani's actions show his love for animal rescue and rehabilitation, exemplified by his initiative, Vantara, a state-of-the-art wildlife rescue centre in Jamnagar.



Video shared by instantbollywood on instagram

As Ambani continues his 140-kilometre pilgrimage to seek blessings at the Dwarkadhish Temple, his journey delivers the message that faith and humanity can co-exist, inspiring others to embrace kindness and compassion.