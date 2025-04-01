Anant Ambani Rescues Chicken During 'Padyatra' to Dwarka, Video Viral

Updated April 1st 2025, 15:32 IST
Viral News: Anant Ambani, continues to draw attention for his compassion for animals. During his sacred padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarka Anant encountered a poultry van transporting chickens. When one of the chickens fell out onto the road, he quickly rescued it, walking down the road with the chicken in hand.
This act of kindness is a reflection of Ambani's deep commitment to animal welfare. Known for his love for animals, he instructed his team to ensure the safety of the remaining chickens, compensating the owner to secure their release. Ambani's actions show his love for animal rescue and rehabilitation, exemplified by his initiative, Vantara, a state-of-the-art wildlife rescue centre in Jamnagar.
As Ambani continues his 140-kilometre pilgrimage to seek blessings at the Dwarkadhish Temple, his journey delivers the message that faith and humanity can co-exist, inspiring others to embrace kindness and compassion.
Anant Ambani's ‘Padyatra’ from Jamnagar to Dwarka
The journey, spanning approximately 141 kilometres, is expected to take 12 days, with Anant walking 15 to 20 kilometres daily.
Published April 1st 2025, 15:32 IST