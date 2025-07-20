Ancient Tradition, Modern Spotlight: Himachal Brothers Marry Same Woman In Viral Ceremony

Two brothers from Himachal Pradesh’s Hatti tribe have married the same woman, reviving the old tradition of Polyandry | Image: X

Shillai: Two brothers from Himachal Pradesh's Hatti tribe, Pradeep and Kapil Negi, recently married Sunita Chauhan in their village of Shillai.



What caught everyone's eye is that this isn't a typical wedding; its an example of "Jodidara" or "Jajda", a rare form of polyandry where one woman marries multiple men, a long standing tradition within their community.



The ceremony that took place in mid- July quickly went viral as videos of Pradeep and Kapil jointly participated in the rituals with Sunita spread across social media.

The families involved expressed pride in their custom, a sentiment that resonated widely and contributed to the videos' immense popularity.

Pradeep claimed that they came to the decision as a group and were proud of their custom.

According to the reports, he stated, "We publicly upheld the tradition because we are proud of it and it was a joint decision." While he and his brother are not residents of India, Kapil claimed that they are "ensuring support, stability, and love for our wife as a united family."

Sunita also claims that she was aware of this custom and that she made the decision to marry the two brothers on her own initiative. She went on to say that she respects the bond the three of them have formed.

two or more husbands at the same time, currently in the country of India. It has historical roots in various societies, often driven by factors like limited land and resources, and the desire to keep families united.

For the Hatti tribe, who were granted Scheduled Tribe status in 2022, this practice has been central to their culture for centuries.

It's seen as a practical way to prevent ancestral land from being divided among brothers, thereby maintaining the family's economic stability.



While it might seem unusual to many, within the Hatti community, this tradition is a respected and integral part of their social fabric.