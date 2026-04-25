'Okay Bestie': Manager's Reply To Gen Z's Leave Request To 'Pamper Myself, Get My Nails Done' Goes Viral

Corporate employees struggle to come up with 'serious' excuses and 'life-threatening' emergencies to get their leaves approved from managers. However, a Gen-Z employee wrote an incredibly candid leave request to their manager, whose reply has gone viral on social media.

The email exchange between the employee and the manager captures the shifting dynamics between Gen Z workers and traditional workplace etiquette.

The Viral Leve Request

In her leave request, the employee cited a tense work environment impacting their health, specifically mentioning bloating and skin issues, to justify a four-day break to "reset" and prepare for the release of Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway-starrer Devil Wears Prada 2.

The leave request of the employee, which was shared on Reddit, read, "Hope you're doing okay, because I'm not. Recently, the work environment at the office has been quite tense and it has given me bloating and triggered my skin very badly.

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So I want 4 days off (28 April-1 May) to recover, reset and become my main character self before the Devil Wears Prada 2 comes out.

I will use this break to pamper myself, get my nails done and sort my outfit."

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The employee further emphasised the personal importance of Devil Wears Prada 2 to their career path, saying they applied to National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) because of it.

The mail read, "This movie is not just a movie for me, I literally applied to NIFT because of it, so you know this is serious.

Hope you understand🙏✨"

The Manager's Reply