Written In The Stars? Astrologer Predicted Raghav Chadha's Defection To BJP 3 Years Ago!

New Delhi: Was Raghav Chadha's defection to BJP written in the stars? Delhi-based astrologer Shruti Dwivedi is trending on social media after a post she made in 2023 over Raghav Chadha's defection resurfaced following his dramatic party switch on Friday.

In a post on X in October 2023, Shruti Dwivedi had written, “And in times to come Raghav Chadhfha will join BJP [sic]."

The post was largely ignored in 2023 as Chadha continued to be viewed as a loyal member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) back then.

The 2023 post predicting Raghav Chadha's defection to BJP

Resharing the 2023 prediction, the official Instagram handle of astrologer Shruti Dwivedi wrote, “Before the headlines. Before the noise. Before anyone could even imagine it…Shruti Dwivedi saw it.”

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It added, “Back in 2023, when the narrative was completely different, she decoded the planetary movements around Raghav Chadha and made a bold, unexpected prediction — a political shift that would surprise everyone…This is not guesswork. This is precision. This is intuition backed by deep astrological mastery.”

“And when the time unfolds…the truth reveals itself,” the Instagram page further said.

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Recent Speculations

Speculation over the prospect of Raghav Chadha joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had been swirling ever since AAP demoted him, removing him from the post of AAP deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha Parliament amidst an internal rift between him and the party.

The demotion took place earlier this month, following which Raghav Chadha made several cryptic comments and social media posts that expressed his frustration with AAP.

The Mass Defection

A huge political earthquake shook India on Friday as seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs resigned from the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just hours later.

Here is the list of the 7 MPs who have defected: