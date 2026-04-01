April Fools or Absolute Genius? Blinkit’s Mumbai Airport Launch Leaves Internet Guessing. Check What CEO Albinder Dhindsa Said

When Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the launch of quick commerce services inside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday (April 1), the Internet had one immediate reaction: “Nice try, April Fools.”

The rollout, allowing passengers at Terminal 2 (domestic departures) to order from 2,500+ items and get them delivered within minutes, sounded almost too good to be true. And perhaps, too perfectly timed.

Within minutes of the announcement on X, reactions poured in equal parts of skepticism, confusion and awe.

“Not the best day for a launch,” one user wrote, summing up the mood. Another quipped, “I’ll wait till tomorrow considering Zomato’s love for April Fools Day.”

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Some users went full detective mode: “@grok is this correct or just April Fools?”

“I hope this is not a prank…” Others leaned into the absurdity, “Next April Fools you can say you’ll feed us with your hands.”

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“This can’t be true. Airport security would never allow it,” another user wrote.

And then came the industry angle with a user saying, “This will kill airport shop revenues… too good to be true.”

Even the date itself became a talking point.

“Could’ve chosen any day… just why April 1?” one user asked, while another joked, “If true, legendary. Otherwise, great April Fools content.”

Amid the growing chatter, Dhindsa did respond to clear the air. “It’s not”, he replied to a comment that read, “I hope this is not a prank on April fool's day.”

Skepticism wasn’t the only emotion in play. Some users saw this as a glimpse into the future.

“The fact that India is pioneering quick-commerce innovations that don’t exist anywhere else is underrated… we’re not copying playbooks anymore, we’re writing them,” one post read.

Others were already sold. “Blinkit, you’re spoiling travellers… and we absolutely love it!” one said.

The buzz got an official boost too, with Adani Group, which operates the airport, endorsing the rollout, calling it “an added layer of convenience” and promising seamless travel with in-terminal delivery.

“An added layer of convenience at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Domestic Departures, Terminal 2). Order essentials on Blinkit. Get them delivered within the terminal. Seamless travel, sorted,” Adani Digital Labs wrote on X.