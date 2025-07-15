'Apun Ka Area Hai': Mumbai Dog Confronts Lamborghini, Chases It Off the Street

Mumbai: In Mumbai’s ever-busy streets, street dogs aren’t just passive bystanders, they’re the true bosses of their area. Be it a noisy rickshaw, a speeding bike, or even a flashy Lamborghini, nothing fazes them. Their fearlessness and swagger are unmatched.

A recent viral video proves just that. A street dog is seen confidently walking in front of a bright orange Lamborghini, refusing to budge. As the luxury car attempts to pass, the dog suddenly starts barking and chasing it down the road.

This viral video left the internet in splits. Many imagined the dog’s attitude perfectly summed up as if he's saying, "Apun ka area hai."

The clip opens with the Lamborghini crawling through a narrow street when the dog steps in front of it, unbothered by the vehicle's grandeur. When the driver tries to maneuver around, the dog launches into a bold chase as if giving the car a piece of his mind.

In a city where luxury cars turn heads, it’s the street dogs who truly rule the roads. They strut through traffic with pride, immune to the chaos of honks, engines, and flashing lights.

Netizens couldn’t get enough of the moment. The dog was affectionately called “Sir Dogesh” and “The Real Street King.” One user humorously commented on behalf of the dog, “Apun ka area hai bidu.” Another added, “Dogesh bhai be like, "Aaj toh jaane deta hu, agli baar hafta deke jana!”