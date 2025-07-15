‘Phones Should Be Banned in Temples’: Viral Video of Woman Dancing Near Shivling Sparks Outrage, Netizens Demand Action to Preserve Sanctity

Viral Video: “Everything isn’t content.” A video is going viral on social media where a woman wearing a suit in a temple can be seen making a dancing reel with the Shivling on the song ‘Tadpaoge, Tadpa lo…’. She can be witnessed surrounded by other pilgrims who are chanting, while a few people look at her making the reel. The video was posted by an account named Venom on X, with the caption, “phones should be banned in Temples.” The video is facing heavy criticism online, leading to growing demands that phones should indeed be banned in temples.

‘Temples Aren’t WiFi Zones’: Netizens React

The video has received a flood of reactions online. One user wrote, “Only those who wish to deposit their phones at Temple Hundi should be allowed to take them inside. Rest can worship through online mode.”

Another commented, “Temples aren’t WiFi zones. They’re soul zones. If your hands are busy filming, when will you fold them in prayer? Some moments are meant to be felt, not captured.”

A netizen said, “Virus spreading fast, please release treatment for this.”

Another comment read, “Because of such people, anyone can easily make comments on our Sanatan Dharma. Their actions make it easy for anyone to become a so-called baba and fool people like them. Ironically, they become the followers of such fake babas and end up defaming Sanatan themselves. Strict action must be taken against this.”

Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple bans mobiles completely

Ujjain’s spiritually significant Mahakaleshwar Temple has completely banned the entry and use of mobile phones inside the temple premises. The temple committee issued this order in April 2025, citing security concerns and the need to maintain a religious atmosphere.