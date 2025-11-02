'Are Gutka Eaters Retarded?': Picture Of Gutka Spit On Azadpur Metro Seat Sparks Outrage

A viral photo by a daily commuter shows gutka spit on a seat at the Azadpur Metro station. The user r/delhi shared the disgusting picture of the red-stained metal bench on Reddit.

"Someone literally spat gutka all over the seat," the user captioned the photo, expressing disbelief at people who treat public transport “like a gutter".

Ever since the photo has gone viral on all social media platforms, it has led to public outrage over the lack of discipline and lack of action by the authorities. Users on all platforms took notice of the post and criticised the "bad habits" and “lack of basic cleanliness” and called for strict action and tougher regulations.

Netizens Are Furious

After the post has been shared on Reddit, social media users are furious. In the comments section, many shared the frustration about maintaining the Delhi Metro’s cleanliness standards.

A user said, “Metro is supposed to be a clean, shared space, not a dumping ground for bad habits. How are we supposed to progress when some people can’t even behave like basic human beings in public?”

“Either they enter the premises eating gutka or they eat in the metro itself… how easily such criminals could be apprehended. In both cases, it's very easy to catch and eliminate them, but nobody seems to notice," another user commented.

The third user wrote, “Civic sense is a sailing ship here! I don’t think that there’s enough motivation in people to change.”

Some social media users even advised the authorities to take strict action and set high penalties to maintain the Delhi Metro's cleanliness.