‘Behen Hai Meri’: Bihar Cop Suspended After Video Shows Him Harassing Brother-Sister Duo In Restaurant | VIRAL

A CCTV footage showing a police officer aggressively interrogating and verbally abusing a man and a woman at a restaurant in Bihar has grabbed the attention of not only netizens but the authorities as well.

A Station House Officer (SHO) from the Bihar Police, identified as Ram Chandra Mandal, was suspended after the video showing Mandal misbehaving with the brother-sister duo went viral on the Internet. Taking note of the misbehaviour, Katihar Superintendent of Police Shikhar Chaudhary immediately opened an investigation and the team concluded that the SHO had “seriously damaged the reputation of the police force by using offensive language and acting in a way that demonstrated carelessness and horrible behaviour”.

The incident took place on October 24 at BR-11 Restaurant in Barsoi. The issue turned serious when the officer, engaging in misconduct, spoke to the pair about their relationship, only to discover later that they were actually brother and sister.

After the video quickly went viral online, Katihar, the Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Shikhar Chaudhary, immediately opened an investigation. The investigation came to the conclusion that the SHO had seriously damaged the reputation of the police force by using offensive language and acting in a way that demonstrated carelessness and horrible behaviour.

Advertisement

Authorities acted swiftly in response to the inquiry's conclusions, suspending the officer and declaring that additional departmental procedures are in progress. The incident highlights a recurring problem of moral policing and police misconduct in public areas, especially concerning young couples or mixed-gender pairs, which officials are now being pressured to address more responsibly. The purpose of the immediate suspension is to make it clear that the state's police force will not put up with such behaviour.

How Are Netizens Reacting?

“What is happening in Bihar? Police are abusing common people rather than using their power against Rangdaar and criminals. Waha power zero hoti hai inki”, a user commented.

Advertisement

Another user said, “Even though they aren’t brother sister, so what... is it really legal????”“What is this? U should suspend this arrogant police”, said another.

A user stated, “Day by day, we are getting to see such incidents of police men behaving like normal humans are trash for them... A reform for the Police should be introduced on an urgent basis so that normal citizens can live happily & without fear of the police.”

“Why are they questioning the duo??? Do the cops have the right to behave in such a horrible manner? What kind of lawlessness is this???” said a user.