Are You a Momo Lover? Wait Until You See This Momo Cake, It Might Just Change Your Cravings!

Are You a Momo Lover? This Momo Cake Might Just Disguise Your Cravings! | Image: Instagram

Viral Video: Are you a person who is obsessed with Momo or just a Delhiite who loves to eat Momo every evening? If yes, then this video might not be for you, because it could just disguise your cravings.

A video on Instagram shows a chef creating a unique four-tier Momo cake that’s catching everyone’s attention. From classic fried to chocolate or gravy Momo, people have tried it all, but this Momo cake is something totally different and fun.

Momo Four-Tier Cake Video

The video shared by Chef Zenghi from instagram handle elenazeng_ shows how he made a special four-tier Momo cake. He stuck to the classic Momo recipe but gave it a unique presentation by stacking and layering the Momo like a cake. The dumplings were cooked in milk to keep them soft and moist, then carefully arranged to create a beautiful, multi-layered treat.

Social Media Reacts: Love It Or Just Say ‘No Thanks’

The momo cake video has sparked a wave of mixed reactions across social media. On one side, momo lovers are thrilled with this innovative fusion, saying they would love to have the cake on their birthdays or even gift it to their foodie friends.

One user commented, "Best cake ever!".

"Gonna celebrate my birthday often now", another user wrote.

But not everyone is impressed with this Momo cake.

Some users were completely put off by the idea of turning Momo into a cake, calling it an unnecessary and weird experiment.

“Why ruin a perfectly good Momo?” one comment read.