‘India’s Bahu’ Goes Viral: Russian Woman Lists 8 ‘Normal’ Indian Habits Some May Find ‘Cringe’

Viral Video: A Russian woman married to an Indian man in Bengaluru is going viral on social media for her out-of-the-box opinions on some of the "normal" Indian habits that may not sit well with some foreigners.

The woman, goes by the name Luliia Aslamova on Instagram, and has over 19,000 followers. Recently she posted a quirky and affectionate reel listing eight “absolutely normal” Indian things that others may find “cringe.” Dressed in a vibrant Indian salwar and kurti, she cheerfully danced her way through the video while writing her thoughts in the caption.

From Living With In-Laws to Life Full of Love

Luliia, who often shares snippets of her daily lifestyle under the nickname “India’s Bahu,” has struck a chord with netizens for her refreshingly honest, humorous, and respectful take on Indian customs. Here’s the full list she shared:

Live together with the parents-in-law.

"It is a blessing (for me at least, as I do not manage things in the house at all)" Eat with hands

"Very, very often it is tastier to eat with your hands! (btw it is a scientific fact as well) " Be a bit late. Lol.

"I’m super ok with people being late by 15–20 minutes. But I keep my meeting gaps and plan accordingly." Have a lot of domestic house helpers for everything.

"Initially, it was strange for me, but you know… it is human nature to look for convenience and honestly being lazy a bit."

Acknowledging the cultural difference, she admits how this initially odd practice turned out to be an example of intelligent delegation, and a little indulgence. Speak a few languages at the same time.

"I can catch the meaning in Hinglish. So far! But I commit would learn Hindi in 1–2 years max." Negotiate. For everything. Almost always.

"I actually learnt a lot about business, negotiation, and effective communication in India 🇮🇳 It is a superpower." Have chai = mix tea with milk and spices.

"I was born on the border with Mongolia! Guys, you have to try Mongolian hardcore masala chai." Dedicate life to love.

"Everything is about love in India. Every movie, every problem statement is somehow connected to love. India is a very emotional country and you know until it doesn’t go to drama thing, I find it fantastic! We have one life to live."

What Do the Netizens Think?

Her video, now viral with over 6 million views and counting, has sparked conversations in the comment section with many netizens agreeing with her perspectives. Some users chimed in saying couples should have the freedom to choose their living arrangements, while others took pride in seeing Indian values being appreciated by foreigners.



