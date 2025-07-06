‘India’s Bahu’ Goes Viral: Russian Woman Lists 8 ‘Normal’ Indian Habits Some May Find ‘Cringe’

Updated 6 July 2025 at 12:04 IST
Viral Video: A Russian woman married to an Indian man in Bengaluru is going viral on social media for her out-of-the-box opinions on some of the "normal" Indian habits that may not sit well with some foreigners.
The woman, goes by the name Luliia Aslamova on Instagram, and has over 19,000 followers. Recently she posted a quirky and affectionate reel listing eight “absolutely normal” Indian things that others may find “cringe.” Dressed in a vibrant Indian salwar and kurti, she cheerfully danced her way through the video while writing her thoughts in the caption.
Luliia, who often shares snippets of her daily lifestyle under the nickname “India’s Bahu,” has struck a chord with netizens for her refreshingly honest, humorous, and respectful take on Indian customs. Here’s the full list she shared:
Her video, now viral with over 6 million views and counting, has sparked conversations in the comment section with many netizens agreeing with her perspectives. Some users chimed in saying couples should have the freedom to choose their living arrangements, while others took pride in seeing Indian values being appreciated by foreigners.
Luliia’s playful yet thoughtful insights provide a rare cross-cultural bridge, one that doesn't mock differences but celebrates them. With humour, empathy, and a touch of sass, India’s bahu is making people laugh, reflect, and fall a little more in love with India, just like she did.
