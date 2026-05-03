Arranged Marriage Drama: Bride Jumps Off Mandap, Leaves Groom To Put Varmala Around Lover's Neck | WATCH Viral Video

Chhindwara: A wedding night transformed into an unforgettable, high-voltage drama as the bride ditched the groom and put the varmala (garland) around her lover's neck in front of the guests in film-style twist. The dramatic incident, a video of which is going viral on social media, took place in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh.

The video showed the bride and the groom standing on the stage holding varmalas in their hands. The scene looked a usual scene from a normal wedding where the bride and the groom would place the garlands around each other's necks as part of the rituals.

However, what happened next left the guests in a state of shock.

As the bride was seen hesitating, a woman standing behind her was seen telling her to garland the groom. However, the bride suddenly leaped off the stage, much to the shock of the spectators, who initially failed to process what was happening.

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Leaving the groom behind, the bride put the varmala around the neck of her lover, who was present at the venue.

The incident took place in Mujawar village under Umreth police station limits.

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As per reports, the woman's lover was beaten up by people present at the venue after the incident. The groom refused to go ahead with the wedding and left with the baraat.

The woman had reportedly earlier told her family about her relationship and wanted to marry her lover, but her family overruled her and fixed her marriage elsewhere, forcing her to take the bold step on the day of her wedding.

‘Keep Running Girl!’

The incident has drawn mixed reactions online. A netizen said, “I don’t care if it’s a cultural thing. Arranged marriages are wrong and antiquated. Keep running girl!” Another quipped, “It turned into that movie scene from Katrina's films.”

An X user noted, “This is like the very final step. She would have done everything in her limits to make them understand and when they didn't, she chose herself.”

Referring to the ‘blue drum’ murder case, a netizen said that the groom should be happy because he escaped the “blue drum”.

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