Video Of Students Running After Water Tanker Goes Viral As Water Crisis Hits IIT Jodhpur Amid Extreme Heat | WATCH

Jodhpur: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur is facing acute water crisis as extreme heat has gripped the state of Rajasthan. A video of students struggling to get hold of drinking water is going viral on social media, raising questions over the management at the prestigious institute. Notably, reports indicate that this is a recurring issue, not a one-time crisis.

A video from IIT Jodhpur has highlighted the extreme water shortage at the institute.

The clip showed a huge crowd of students gathered around a water tanker with buckets in their hands, desperate to fill water as temperature continues to surge in the state amid heatwave alerts.

IIT Jodhpur students collecte water in buckets from water tanker amid extreme heat

As the water tanker started leaving the campus, students were seen running behind it.

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According to reports, IIT Jodhpur does not have clean water supply and water is supplied to the institute from a pumping station.

The institute had to arrange for water tankers as water supply was disrupted after the pumping station got damaged due to voltage fluctuations.

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