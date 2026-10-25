Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Cabinet Goes Viral with Hilarious AI 'Gangnam Style' Video | WATCH

Guwahati: In a light-hearted departure from the serious affairs of state governance, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and members of his state cabinet have taken the internet by storm in a viral, AI-generated dance clip set to Psy’s iconic global hit, Gangnam Style.

The video, which features seamless face swaps of the chief minister alongside his cabinet colleagues, shows the political leaders performing high-energy, synchronised horse-riding dance moves with exaggerated expressions. The clip quickly captivated social media users, amassing millions of views across platforms like Instagram within hours of being shared.

Politicians are usually seen delivering speeches, launching infrastructure projects, or presiding over assembly sessions. However, this light-hearted clip offers a candid, humorous look at Assam’s top political leadership through the lens of modern generative AI technology.

The fun edit highlights how artificial intelligence is increasingly used in political public relations and entertainment, allowing leaders to connect with younger, digitally savvy audiences through popular internet trends.

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Netizens React

Social media users reacted with delight and amusement, praising the creativity behind the edit and the chief minister's sporting attitude in sharing it. Comments flooded in calling the video "the ultimate political crossover" and praising the fun, wholesome break from everyday political discourse.

While deepfakes and generative AI often raise serious discussions around misinterpretation, fun edits like this show a lighter side of synthetic media, bringing humour and entertainment to political communication.