No Shower? No Problem: Video Of How Astronauts Wash Hair In Space Without Shower Leaves Internet Amazed | WATCH

Space Station: Have you ever wondered how astronauts stay clean while rushing through space at 17,500 miles per hour?

A newly surfaced viral video from the International Space Station (ISS) has left millions of viewers amazed, pulling back the curtain on the ingenious, and slightly messy, realities of life in orbit.

Zero-G Hair Routine

In the trending clip, Shubhanshu Shukla demonstrates that showering in space looks nothing like it does on Earth.

Without gravity to pull water down a drain, every drop is precious and potentially dangerous to the station's sensitive electronics.

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The process begins with a specially designed no-rinse shampoo and a small pouch of water.

Instead of a steady stream, the water emerges as floating, wobbling spheres.

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The astronaut must carefully catch these blobs with their hair, using their fingers to massage the moisture into the scalp before it floats away.

Science of Surface Tension

Viewers have been particularly captivated by how the water behaves. Thanks to surface tension, the water sticks to the hair and scalp like a thick gel rather than dripping off.

"It feels like a science experiment every single morning," the astronaut explains in the video.

“You have to be quick, or you'll end up with a cloud of shampoo bubbles drifting toward the life support systems," he explains further.

Once the shampoo is lathered, the astronaut uses a towel to scrub away the dirt.

Since there is no way to rinse, the towel does all the heavy lifting.

The result? Hair that looks surprisingly fresh, despite the lack of a traditional showerhead.

Where Does the Water Go?

One of the most mind-blowing revelations in the viral thread is the ISS's water recovery system.

In space, nothing is wasted. As the astronaut’s hair dries, the moisture evaporates into the cabin air.

The station’s high-tech dehumidifiers then collect that vapour, purify it, and recycle it back into clean drinking water.

Internet Reaction

The video has garnered millions of views on X and Instagram, sparking a wave of space fever and hilarious commentary.

"I complain when my shower pressure is low, and this person is out here chasing water blobs," one user stated.

“So they are essentially drinking their own hair-wash water? That is peak sustainability," says another user.

"The background sound of the space station really fascinates me. A lifetime experience you had in the space station," stated a third user.

A fourth user says, "I also want this shampoo. Time-saver technology."

"Interesting!! Just curious, is shampoo really needed at all in space???" a fifth user commented.

A sixth user said, "Please upload a video based on ‘A day in my life in the International Space Station’. We want to clear a complete doubt regarding the facts in this."

"What other things u carry, besides food, water, and other stuff, rather than cleaning?" a seventh user asked.

These "space hacks" are more than just viral content; they are a testament to human ingenuity in the most extreme environment known to man.