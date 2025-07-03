Auto Driver Tries to Stain Mumbai Airport’s Smooth Ride Reputation, Redditor Outsmarts Scam

Mumbai Airport: Auto rides from Mumbai Airport can be quite comfortable and provide a positive experience to passengers, thanks to the organized queues that facilitate a smooth embarkation process to their destinations.

However, there have been a few incidents related to scams that have tarnished the reputation of the auto stands, which are otherwise recognized for their effective system. One such 'scam' happened with a Redditor recently, and the post has now gone viral.

Travelers who land in Mumbai often encounter queues for autorickshaws at Mumbai Airport, particularly at Terminal 2. At Terminal 1, a separate auto pick-up and drop-off zone has been created. An official usually notes down the passenger's name and destination along with the autorickshaw's number before it sets off to its destination.

Redditor Almost Got Scammed

In the viral post, the Redditor recounted the distressing experience they had at the auto stand at Mumbai Airport's Terminal 1.

After waiting in line and having their details recorded by an official, the Redditor began their journey, only for the auto driver to claim that the meter was not working. This is when the passenger realized that it could be a scam.

In a classic move, the driver insisted that the meter had been operating fine until they started the trip, claiming he had just completed a ride from Goregaon. The driver then pulled up an Uber Auto fare on his phone, showing a high charge of Rs. 479 due to peak hours.

However, the Redditor stood firm and refused to pay the inflated price as they had checked the fare on an app called 'mIndicator.' Negotiation continued, and ultimately, the driver lowered his offer to Rs. 350, but the Redditor knew the legitimate fare was only around Rs. 153.

Refusing to be scammed like this, they decided to exit the auto and look for another driver. Fortunately, they soon found an honest auto driver who charged them Rs. 195, even accounting for waiting time. Meanwhile, the original driver returned to the queue, likely in search of another unsuspecting passenger to target.

Netizens' Advice

The Redditor's experience served as a reminder to stay vigilant while using transport services, even in organized systems like those at Mumbai Airport.