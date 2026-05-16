Avalanche On Everest: Wall of Snow Slams Into Base Camp Amid Record-Breaking Season

On May 11, 2026, a powerful powder avalanche from the Lho La pass slammed into Mount Everest’s South Base Camp, sending climbers scrambling for cover. Dramatic video shows a surging wall of snow engulfing colorful tents in a blinding whiteout. Climbers in parkas and helmets ducked behind gear and dived into tents as visibility dropped to zero. The slide caused no injuries or major damage, merely dusting half the camp with fresh powder.

Lho La, a high pass above the camp at 5,364 meters, is a known hazard. This was the closest such event in several years.

Everest: Beauty and Danger

Standing at 8,848.86 meters, Everest (Sagarmatha/Chomolungma) attracts hundreds of climbers each spring. This 2026 season saw a record 492 foreign permits issued, bringing over 1,200 people to base camp and the routes including Sherpas. While base camp sits on the Khumbu Glacier, it is far from safe.

How Frequent Are Avalanches?

Avalanches remain a constant threat on Everest. The deadliest incident at base camp occurred in 2015, when a Pumori-triggered avalanche following a major earthquake killed 21–22 people. The Khumbu Icefall just above camp is even more dangerous, regular serac collapses there killed 16 Sherpas in 2014 alone.Powder avalanches from slopes like Lho La or Pumori are less common at base camp but happen during heavy snow or unstable conditions. Across Himalayan history, avalanches account for roughly a quarter of Everest deaths. Climate shifts and heavier snowfall have made timing less predictable.explorersweb.com

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Social media reactions mixed awe with criticism of Everest’s commercialization. Many noted Sherpas shoulder most risks while clients chase optional thrills. “Mother Nature reminding everyone who owns the mountain,” one user posted.This close call ended safely, but it serves as a stark reminder: even at base camp, Everest always has the final word. Respect, preparation, and humility remain essential for those attempting the world’s highest peak.

