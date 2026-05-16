Sea of Pink: Flamingos Take Over Navi Mumbai's NRI Complex Wetlands

The NRI Complex area in Nerul, Mumbai, recently welcomed a group of spectacular guests which have piqued the interest of the netizens. Videos of a massive group of stunning flamingos by the wetlands have also brought local residents, nature enthusiasts, and photographers to witness the seasonal event, which has quickly become one of Navi Mumbai most visited attractions.



Why do flamingos visit Mumbai every year?

Every year, thousands of flamingos migrate along the Central Asian Flyway from breeding grounds in Gujarat, Iran, and Afghanistan to winter in Navi Mumbai's wetlands, transforming areas like Thane Creek, DPS Lake, and the NRI Complex into a spectacular pink landscape. The birds are drawn to this urban sanctuary by its unique combination of nutrient-rich shallow mudflats, which spark massive blooms of the algae and brine shrimp that fuel their vibrant coloration, and dense coastal mangroves that provide safe shelter from predators.

Operating as an ideal seasonal feeding ground, these rhythmic tidal mudflats offer perfect wading conditions for the flocks to filter-feed and rest before undertaking their return journey north.