Baby Elephant Gives People A Gentle Hug, Internet Shows Jumbo Love | Watch

Viral: The internet is captivated with a newborn elephant whose naive love has made thousands of people smile.

A sweet video of a juvenile elephant having fun with a guy and a lady was shared on X by the account Nature is Amazing.

With almost 390k views and innumerable touching responses, the video has swiftly gone viral. The baby elephant shows obvious joy as it approaches the man and woman in the uploaded footage.

Using its trunk, it softly fondles them, then bends in and gives the man a full-body embrace.

Both people laugh and are delighted by the loving gesture, which makes a happy and cozy scene.

WATCH Viral Video Here

The description for the photo says, "Baby elephants think humans are so cute and want to hug us."

The audience appeared to endorse, believing the exchange to be really charming.

How did netizens react:

The video went viral very swiftly, generating a number of loving and admiring remarks.

"This is the most wholesome thing I have seen in a long time," one user commented.

Elephants are simply enchanted. "I can't believe how gentle it is," another said.

It truly loves them, as you can see." "They are like toddlers in giant bodies," remarked a third viewer.

Someone else said, "This brightened my day. I want a baby elephant cuddle now."

Another person said, "This video came along and healed my heart just when I thought today was awful."

Someone said, "The way it wraps its trunk like it's saying I love you is just too beautiful to handle."

"This is why elephants are my favorite animals," another person wrote. So sensitive, so conscious.

The internet is still mesmerized by videos of infant elephants because they represent purity and emotional complexity.

They bring back memories of more innocent pleasures and sincere relationships with their playful movements and loving disposition.