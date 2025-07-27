Piyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Vibe To APT At BLACKPINK's Deadline Tour In US | Watch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are also fans of the all-girl K-pop group BLACKPINK. The group kicked off their DEADLINE world tour earlier this month. On July 26 and July 27, K-pop stars Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa enthralled audiences in the USA. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gave a shoutout to the K-pop idols as they attended the BLACKPINK concert in New York.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas turn BLACKPINK fans

On July 27, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to give a shoutout to the BLACKPINK group, whose concert they attended in New York. Nick Jonas also shared a video and photos of himself and his wife from the concert. The Citadel star donned an off-shouldered grey outfit teamed with a statement earring for the concert. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white t-shirt teamed with a black jacket.



In a brief clip from the show, the couple could be seen vibing on the viral Rose's track, APT. Priyanka Chopra also gave a special shoutout to the band member, Lisa and called her a ‘queen’. The actress is the brand ambassador of the Italian jewellery brand, Bulgari, along with Lisa.



About Priyanka Chopra and BLACKPINK Lisa's friendship

Priyanka Chopra attending the BLACKPINK concert is not surprising, as the actress is good friends with the band member Lisa. In May this year, the celebrities attended the Bvlgari event held in Sicily, Italy. Photos and videos of the duo from the event went viral online instantly.