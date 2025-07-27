Piyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Vibe To APT At BLACKPINK's Deadline Tour In US | Watch

Updated 27 July 2025 at 09:30 IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are also fans of the all-girl K-pop group BLACKPINK. The group kicked off their DEADLINE world tour earlier this month. On July 26 and July 27, K-pop stars Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa enthralled audiences in the USA. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gave a shoutout to the K-pop idols as they attended the BLACKPINK concert in New York.
On July 27, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to give a shoutout to the BLACKPINK group, whose concert they attended in New York. Nick Jonas also shared a video and photos of himself and his wife from the concert. The Citadel star donned an off-shouldered grey outfit teamed with a statement earring for the concert. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white t-shirt teamed with a black jacket.
Also Read: Saiyaara Box Office: Ahaan-Aneet Starrer Set to Cross ₹250 Crore Mark
In a brief clip from the show, the couple could be seen vibing on the viral Rose's track, APT. Priyanka Chopra also gave a special shoutout to the band member, Lisa and called her a ‘queen’. The actress is the brand ambassador of the Italian jewellery brand, Bulgari, along with Lisa.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: 9 Things That Are New About The Upcoming Season
Priyanka Chopra attending the BLACKPINK concert is not surprising, as the actress is good friends with the band member Lisa. In May this year, the celebrities attended the Bvlgari event held in Sicily, Italy. Photos and videos of the duo from the event went viral online instantly.
For the event, Priyanka Chopra donned a beige gown teamed with a statement Bulgari necklace. The K-pop idol La Lisa looked chic in an eggshell body con dress featuring yellow detailing on the neck. In viral videos from the event, Lisa and Priyanka could be seen posing for the cameras together and having a warm chat.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 27 July 2025 at 09:23 IST