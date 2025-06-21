Baby Lizard Mistaken for Cobra Inside Delhi Metro Women's Coach, Video Was Viral

New Delhi: On the evening of June 20, a video went viral on social media showing panic erupting inside a women’s coach on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro. The clip featured several female commuters screaming and scrambling over seats, reacting to what they thought was a snake. Subsequent inspections by Delhi Metro officials revealed that there was no snake- only a baby lizard.

In the footage, one woman can be heard yelling that a cobra has made an appearance, while another frantically urges someone to contact the driver to stop the train right away.

DMRC's Prompt Response

The DMRC responded to the viral video on X, replying that they took immediate action and upon inspection found a baby lizard, which is what caused the frenzy.

In their post on X, they stated “A viral video is in circulation regarding a snake spotted in a ladies coach. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took immediate action upon receiving the alert on Thursday evening. The train was vacated at the Akshardham Metro station and sent to the depot for thorough inspection. Despite a meticulous check of the train footage and coach at the depot by the concerned team, no snake was found. However, a baby lizard was spotted during the inspection. DMRC prioritizes passenger safety and security, and swift action was taken to address the concern. We urge passengers to remain vigilant and report any such concerns to our staff for prompt action.”