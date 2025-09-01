Updated 1 September 2025 at 18:53 IST
Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Estimates): Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's Rom-Com To Fails Monday Test, Sees First Major Drop
Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer has collected ₹75 lakhs since Monday morning.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Param Sundari Box Office Collection: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer performed well on the first three days at the box office. However, it is likely to face its first major drop on the fourth day (Monday). The movie had a slow start, but since the second day, the collection spiked. Param Sundari has just a few days to enjoy the solo release, as on September 5, highly anticipated movies - Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files and The Conjuring: Last Rites - are set to hit the theatres.
Param Sundari box office collection day 6 (early estimates)
According to Sacnilk, Param Sundari has collected ₹75 lakhs since Monday morning. Adding the four-day collection, the total stands at ₹27.5 crore. Param Sundari had an overall 10.27 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday, with 8.57 per cent in the morning and 11.97 per cent in the afternoon.
Also Read: Why Does Bollywood Keep Working With Abusive Men: Saloni Chopra Calls Out Casting Of Alleged Abuser Zain Khan Durrani In Songs Of Paradise
Set in Kerala's picturesque backwaters, a North Indian and a South Indian find unexpected love. Their cultural differences spark a hilarious and chaotic romance, full of twists and turns. Two diverse worlds collide in a heartwarming story.
A report in Box Office India suggests that the movie's business was slightly hit because movie buffs, especially in Maharashtra, are busy with the Ganesh Chaturti festivities. The 10-day festival not only keeps devotees occupied, but also makes commuting challenging.
Param Sundari BTS
Janhvi and Sidharth have shared several BTS photos from the sets of Param Sundari, offering a peek into the fun the duo had. Janhvi has shared a series of photos, donning different sarees and wrote, "Just some stuff Sundari loves."
Sidharth, on the other hand, shared his moments with the elephant on the set and wrote, "Aapka Param".
Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. Apart from Sidharth and Janhvi, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker and Manjot Singh in the supporting roles.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 1 September 2025 at 18:41 IST