From Fields to Files: Baghpat DM’s Pet Langur ‘Matru’ Steals The Show At Official Farmers’ Meet | WATCH

In a country where government meetings are typically defined by thick files, serious faces, a recent administrative gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district has gone viral for a very "hairy" reason.

Asmita Lal, the District Magistrate (DM) of Baghpat, found her official meeting crashed by none other than Matru, her pet langur, who didn't just attend the meeting but claimed a VIP seat right at the head of the table.

The incident, captured on video, is now circulating on social media and occurred during a scheduled interaction with local farmers and district officials.

While the agenda was meant to focus on irrigation issues and crop acquisition, the spotlight shifted entirely when Matru decided he wanted a seat at the table of power.

Advertisement

A VIP Guest Like No Other

As the meeting commenced, Matru calmly strolled into the hall. Rather than being shooed away, the langur was welcomed as a familiar member of the DM's staff.

In a moment that has since sparked thousands of memes, Matru hopped onto a chair right next to DM Asmita Lal.

Advertisement

The video shows the langur sitting with remarkable poise, occasionally glancing at the documents on the table as if reviewing the district’s agricultural policies.

The farmers, initially surprised by the presence, were seen smiling and recording the spectacle on their phones.

"We came to discuss electricity, but Matru definitely made the atmosphere much lighter," said one farmer present at the meeting. "It’s not every day you see a langur presiding over a public hearing."

The Story of Matru and the DM

DM Asmita Lal is well-known for her compassion toward animals, and Matru has reportedly been a fixture at her residence and occasionally her office for some time.

The DM’s decision to allow the pet in the meeting has drawn a mixed but largely positive response.

It humanised the office of the District Magistrate, making the administration seem more approachable to the rural public.

Going Viral

The footage has garnered millions of views on platforms like X and Instagram. While some critics have questioned the decorum of a government office, the vast majority of netizens are delighted by the unusual official.

Comments have ranged from "The most honest officer in the room" to "Matru for Agriculture Minister."