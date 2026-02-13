Mystery Of 'Ichchadhari Naagin' Solved: UP Woman Who Disappeared Leaving Snake Skin On Her Bed Found With Lover | Image: X

Auraiya: The mystery of ‘Ichchadhari Naagin’ in Uttar Pradesh's Singanpur village has finally been solved. A few days ago, a 20-year-old woman went missing from her home, leaving behind snake skin on her bed. The strange incident quickly sparked a speculation in the village, with claims of the woman being a 'ichchadhari naagin' circulating like a wildfire. The woman has now released a video with her lover, putting an end to the sensational claims.

The woman revealed that she had eloped from her home to marry her lover. In the video, she said, “Maine shaadi kar li hai…Ye mere pati hai. Humne court marriage kar li hai. (I got married. This is my husband. We have done court marriage.)” Her lover, who is now her husband, showed the pictures of their court wedding in the video. The woman, named Reena, also stated that if anything happened to them, her family is to be blamed.

Both Reena and her husband, Satnam, are adults.

How Did The Naagin Rumour Start?

A couple of days ago, Reena's mother opened her daughter's bedroom and was shocked to find her missing. The mother came face-to-face with a five-foot-long snake skin, lying on her daughter's bed. Along with the snake skin, her daughter's clothes and jewellery was also lying on the bed, painting a picture straight out of a supernatural story of an 'ichchadhari naagin' (supernatural woman who can transform into a snake).

Advertisement

The woman's family were left devastated after seeing the snake skin and assuming the worst. They told reporters, “We want out daughter back safely.”

Police were called, a missing person's complaint was filed under Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and a search operation was launched.

Advertisement