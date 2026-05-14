Could Nature’s Fury Get More Terrifying? Video Shows Man Swept Into Air As Tin Shed Uprooted Due To Extreme Winds | WATCH

Bareilly: A terrifying video has surfaced from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, showing the sheer, unbridled power of nature.

As a massive storm system tore through the region this week, one local man found himself living a literal nightmare: being lifted off the ground and swept into the air while desperately clinging to a tin shed.

The viral footage, which has since racked up millions of views on X and Instagram, captures the moment the gale-force winds transitioned from a heavy breeze to a destructive vortex.

The man appears to be attempting to weigh down the corrugated metal roof of a small structure when a sudden, violent gust catches the underside of the panels.

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In a split second, the shed acts as a sail, catapulting both the structure and the man several feet into the air before the camera cuts away amidst the chaos of flying debris.

A State Under Siege

Uttar Pradesh has been reeling under a wave of extreme weather that has caught many residents off guard.

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While the "Mango Showers" are common this time of year, the intensity of this particular cell has been described by meteorologists as an anomaly.

Bareilly reported the highest wind speeds, leading to widespread power outages and uprooted trees.

Infrastructure Damage: Hundreds of semi-permanent structures (kucha houses) and tin sheds have been decimated.

Casualty Reports: Local authorities are currently assessing the injuries, including the condition of the man seen in the viral video, though official statements are still pending.

Science Behind the Storm

These sudden, violent windstorms are often the result of downbursts or localised cyclonic circulations that occur when intense heat meets a sudden influx of moisture.

When the air cools rapidly during a heavy downpour, it sinks at high speeds, hitting the ground and spreading outward with enough force to lift heavy objects, or in this case, a grown man and a metal roof.

Warnings and Safety

The video has sparked a massive conversation online about storm safety. While the instinct to "save the property" is strong, emergency services are using this viral moment to remind the public: No roof is worth a life.

“When winds reach these speeds, tin sheets become flying guillotines. We urge citizens to seek shelter in masonry buildings and stay away from temporary structures until the red alerts are lifted,” Local Disaster Management Official.