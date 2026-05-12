Did Pak Journalist Easily Step Into India At Ganda Singh Border? Here's What Netizens Pointed Out

New Delhi: A video posted by a Pakistani journalist claiming she crossed the India-Pakistan border at the Ganda Singh Border Crossing with ease has landed her in controversy for allegedly spreading misinformation. The video was shot in Pakistan's Kasur district by Instagram user Sana Qadir, who identifies herself as an investigative journalist.

The video posted on May 9 shows her walking into an area near the Kasur border, where she claimed she was standing at the boundary between the two neighbouring nations, allegedly secured only by a few bamboo sticks and a cloth string. She also pointed towards a construction site, claiming it was located on the Indian side of the border.

Qadir can be heard making several questionable claims in the video, including that while the Indian side was still under development, Pakistan appeared to be more developed. She later stepped into the construction area after crossing the temporary boundary marker, claiming she had entered Indian territory.

The video drew attention on the Indian side as well, with many users questioning the effectiveness of border security and whether crossing into India was really that easy.

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Netizens Respond Sharply

Netizens were quick to challenge the content creator’s claims, pointing out that the border gate visible behind her in the video indicated she was still on the Pakistani side. Several users also claimed that both the border point and the construction site shown in the clip were located within Pakistan, and that she was actually several metres away from the actual international border.

“Are didi kyu galat information spread krte ho vo apka khudka construction side chal rha hai to koi pani main na ja ke gire is liye vo Boundary hai. Indian pak ki nhi hai. Iss liye sirf padhai nhi balki sahi indian education ki jarurat hai aapko,” one of the users said.

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