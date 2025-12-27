Bengaluru Mall Wins Praise For Introducing Special 'Pink Parking' For Pregnant Women, Video Goes Viral

Bengaluru: A heartwarming initiative at a local mall in Bengaluru is winning praise among netizens for its thoughtful gesture for pregnant women. A video of a dedicated parking zone for expectant mothers has gone viral, sparking a nationwide conversation about inclusivity and thoughtful urban design.

A Simple Gesture

The initiative gained widespread attention after Akshay Raina, a resident of Bengaluru, shared a video on Instagram showcasing his discovery in the basement of a Nexus Mall. The clip showcases a parking bay distinctively painted in a soft pink theme, accompanied by a prominent sign reading, “Reserved for mothers to be.”

The vibrant colour and clear signs ensure the spot is easily identifiable in the often-dim and chaotic environment of a multi-level basement, and they act as a visual reminder for other drivers to keep the space vacant for those who need it most.

'Hats Off to Nexus Malls'

Raina called it a “very nice concept" and urged other commercial spaces to follow suit.

Advertisement

"Hats off to Nexus Malls in Bengaluru, where they have kept a separate space for women, especially mothers-to-be. All other malls in India should implement the same," he wrote.

The post highlights a growing demand for “empathetic infrastructure”, design choices that acknowledge the physical challenges faced by certain groups, such as pregnant women, who may struggle with the long walks typically required in large shopping complexes.

Advertisement

Social Media Applauds

The video quickly resonated with netizens, gathering thousands of positive comments.

Many users noted that such spaces are not just a luxury but an essential requirement in crowded public areas.

"It is a space that is essential in largely crowded and confusing parking lots of malls so that mothers-to-be can find it easy to park their vehicle and enter the mall safely," one user commented.

Others described the move as "heartwarming," with many tagging other major mall chains to advocate for similar installations.

While "Expectant Mother" parking is a common feature in many Western countries, it remains a rarity in India. The success of this initiative at Nexus Mall suggests that Indian consumers are increasingly looking for brands that prioritise social responsibility and customer care over mere floor space.