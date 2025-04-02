Bengaluru's New Ferrari Showroom Sparks Debate Over City's Road Conditions

The Silicon Valley of India Bengaluru welcomes a Ferrari showroom, which has opened near the ITC factory in Meenakunte Hosur village. This has drawn mixed reactions from several locals as they can't help but raise practical queries such as does owing a supercar in a traffic-congested city with poor road infrastructure in place prove favourable for someone willing to spend crores on their next big purchase.

Netizens React to Ferrari’s Arrival In Bengaluru

Locals and netizens alike reacting to Ferrari’s arrival have sparked debates that garnered massive engagement across social media platforms. One shared comment read, "BBMP Commissioner should be allowed to test drive on BBMP roads." Another user remarked, “Buying a Ferrari in Bengaluru? Seriously? No one in India should buy one! But Bengaluru? LOL.”

Others highlighted the grim reality of road conditions in the city, with one saying, "Even Fortuner SUVs struggle on these roads. Every house in Bengaluru has its own speed breaker because BBMP officials never check road conditions."

Despite the criticism headed their way, the new Ferrari facility will cater to South Indian Ferrari owners, with sources estimating that Bengaluru has around 20-30 Ferrari owners, 85-90 per cent of whom are first-time buyers.

Ferrari arrives in Bengaluru. Image credit: Twitter