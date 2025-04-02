Bengaluru's New Ferrari Showroom Sparks Debate Over City's Road Conditions

Updated April 2nd 2025, 18:39 IST
The Silicon Valley of India Bengaluru welcomes a Ferrari showroom, which has opened near the ITC factory in Meenakunte Hosur village. This has drawn mixed reactions from several locals as they can't help but raise practical queries such as does owing a supercar in a traffic-congested city with poor road infrastructure in place prove favourable for someone willing to spend crores on their next big purchase.
Locals and netizens alike reacting to Ferrari’s arrival have sparked debates that garnered massive engagement across social media platforms. One shared comment read, "BBMP Commissioner should be allowed to test drive on BBMP roads." Another user remarked, “Buying a Ferrari in Bengaluru? Seriously? No one in India should buy one! But Bengaluru? LOL.”
Others highlighted the grim reality of road conditions in the city, with one saying, "Even Fortuner SUVs struggle on these roads. Every house in Bengaluru has its own speed breaker because BBMP officials never check road conditions."
Despite the criticism headed their way, the new Ferrari facility will cater to South Indian Ferrari owners, with sources estimating that Bengaluru has around 20-30 Ferrari owners, 85-90 per cent of whom are first-time buyers.
The Italian luxury carmaker has leased a 10,000 sq ft retail space in North Bengaluru, near Kempegowda International Airport, at a monthly rent of Rs 8 lakh. Meanwhile netizens have curiously suggested that Ferrari deliveries should be carried out “on a tow truck to another state where the car can actually be driven,” as they still ponder on a pertinent query, where will the cars be driven?
