'She Barged Into Our House & Thrashed Us': Bengaluru Woman Alleges Attack By Delivery Agent, Swiggy Reacts | WATCH

Bengaluru: A shocking incident of home invasion and physical assault has surfaced from South Bengaluru, sparking intense outrage on social media.

A resident took to X to recount a terrifying ordeal where a female Swiggy delivery executive, identified as Anitha G, allegedly forced her way into the user's home, physically assaulted her and her elderly mother, and attempted to snatch a mobile phone.

The victim, posting under the handle @NidhiS2000, detailed the traumatic event online while stuck in an agonisingly slow bureaucratic loop at the local police station.

According to the viral post, the delivery partner explicitly refused to deliver the food package to the designated doorstep before escalating the confrontation into physical violence.

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According to the victim's social media statement, the altercation began when the delivery partner, Anitha G, flatly refused to drop off the order at the apartment doorstep.

The situation quickly turned volatile when the delivery agent allegedly crossed the threshold of the house without permission.

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Once inside, the encounter rapidly turned violent. The delivery partner reportedly launched a physical assault on both the consumer and her mother.

In an apparent bid to suppress evidence or stop the victims from calling for emergency services, the delivery executive also aggressively tried to snatch the mother’s mobile phone out of her hands.

Beyond the immediate trauma of the assault, the victim highlighted severe delays in the local law enforcement response.

The post revealed that the victim and her injured mother had been waiting for more than three hours at the Mico Layout Police Station in Bengaluru just to register a First Information Report (FIR).

The tweet immediately went viral, accumulating thousands of views, shares, and furious comments within hours.

The incident has once again reignited a fierce public debate regarding consumer safety protocols, the thoroughness of background checks conducted by aggregators on gig workers, and the police's immediate responsiveness when citizens approach them after a physical crisis.

"A delivery partner refused to deliver to my address, entered my home, and assaulted my mother and me... I’ve been waiting for 3+ hours at Mico Layout Police Station to register an FIR," the victim's viral post read.