Craziest '₹1 Sale' Triggers Stampede At Mumbai's Infinity Mall | WATCH

Malad: Mumbai witnessed chaotic scenes at Infiniti Mall in Malad West after a promotional ₹1 clothing offer by fashion brand NEWME drew a massive crowd outside its showroom on Saturday. Videos that surfaced on social media showed shoppers packed tightly near the store’s entrance, with several people seen pushing forward as security personnel tried to control the rush.

The crowd reportedly gathered after a viral promotional reel announced a ₹1 offer at NEWME’s Infiniti Mall outlet.

As the crowd swelled outside the showroom, the situation became difficult to manage. Visuals from the scene showed congestion in the narrow area near the outlet, raising concerns over crowd control and public safety. Some reports described the situation as “stampede-like”, though there was no confirmation of an actual stampede or any injuries.

Police personnel were later deployed at the spot to manage the crowd and prevent any untoward incident. Authorities dispersed the gathering after announcements were made that the store would remain closed for the day and the offer would not continue. The situation was eventually brought under control without any major incident being reported.

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Local police officials reportedly clarified that the crowding was restricted to the area outside the concerned showroom and did not reflect the situation inside the entire mall. The rest of the mall was said to be operational, while the congestion was mainly caused by the large number of people gathering in the limited space outside the NEWME outlet.

NEWME also issued a statement after the incident, saying the ₹1 offer had seen an overwhelming response at its stores in Mumbai and Pune. The company said local authorities directed the immediate discontinuation of the offer in the interest of public safety. The brand added that the safety of customers, staff and the public remained its highest priority.

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The NEWME store in Infiniti Mall is located on the second floor. The brand, which targets young shoppers and Gen Z consumers, has been expanding its offline retail presence in India. Its Mumbai flagship store at Infiniti Mall, Malad, was reported to have opened in December 2023.

While videos from the scene created panic online, the confirmed details suggest that police intervention helped prevent the situation from escalating further. The offer was discontinued, the crowd was dispersed and no injuries were reported.