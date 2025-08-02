Bengaluru Woman Gets Unsolicited Advice From Auto Driver About Career And Salary, Netizens Say 'Hamare Sath Bhi Hua Hai Behan'

Bangaloreans have been hit by travel woes after the state announced the ban on bike taxis in the city. A woman employee recently shared how her travel experience was worsened when she got into an argument with an autorickshaw driver over fare and ended up receiving unsolicited advice about her life and career.

The woman detailed her experience of travelling in an autorickshaw in Bengaluru. She said that she was dropped off 1 km before her location, which was her office. The woman further shared how the driver refused to drop her off at the location, saying, "Madam, itna dur nahi jaa sakta (Can't drop you this far)."

"He then proceeded to:

-- Question my life choices (itni door kyun job liya)

-- Calculate my salary

-- Rant about he should have never accepted the ride (even though he agreed to it without any gun involved).

Sometimes, your journey will be inconvenient for others and they will leave you in between. That’s okay. Just rate them 1 star and move on (sic)," she concluded.

There was an outpouring of support on social media for the woman. Many said that such incidents "happen often" and "women usually have to face the brunt of it".

Social media reacts to woman's woes

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “18 km of dedication, and 1 km of unsolicited life advice. Auto rides in India do offer a full-stack experience."

Another shared, “Mad Auto Fury Road."

“That’s a lot of kms for an auto ride," a comment read.

An individual stated, “That’s so deep. I’m sure you’re not talking about the auto driver here, right? I mean, he just gave you a life lesson in ‘when things don’t go my way, I’ll bail on you mid-ride’ philosophy. Classic. But hey, the real takeaway is how some people think they can control your journey."