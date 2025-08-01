Cake Message Error Made By Delhi Bakery Becomes Reddit Meme

New Delhi: A Reddit user described her experience after purchasing a Chocolate Truffle Bento cake from Creme Castle, a bakery in Delhi,ordered from Swiggy and telling the bakery to use icing to write “happy birthday mummy”, with frosting.

But when it arrived, the internet and the buyer were both shocked and amused. The words "Mummy Text with frosting" were printed literally on the cake. The internet and the buyer were both shocked and amused.

The consumer posted a photo of the cake's error along with the caption, "I ordered this cake from Creme Castle. I paid an astounding Rs 400 for 300 grams, and this is what I received.

Additionally, the customer service is appalling. The post claims that they contacted Creme Castle over WhatsApp, but the bakery declined to give them a refund.

What Do Netizens Have To Say About This?

The post quickly gained popularity and sparked amusing comments.

"It'll be such a meme day for me if I get this cake," one person joked.

"I'm so sorry, but that's just straight-up meme material—and this actually happened to me too once," another person said.

Similar incidents were also reported by others: "I wanted 'happy birthday baba' and no cutlery." "Happy birthday, Baba, please don't give cutlery" was written on the cake I received.

Some supported the bakery by saying, "It is funny!" while many others thought it was humorous.

Simply take off the chocolate strip! You ought to be alright. "Sorry for laughing, but this is pretty common," said another.