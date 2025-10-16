'Best Bootlicker': Meme Fest Explodes On Internet Over Shehbaz Sharif’s Donald Trump Fanboy Moment At Gaza Peace Summit

In Egypt, what began as a serious Gaza Peace Summit quickly turned into a viral show and all thanks to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who showered fulsome praises on US President Donald Trump. Calling him ‘a man of peace’ and ‘the most genuine and wonderful candidate for Nobel Peace Prize’, Pak Prime Minister Sharif has earned himself the title of the ‘best bootlicker’.

Pak’s ‘Trump Tribute Show’ Stuns Trump Himself

As Sharif started speaking before the world leaders at the global summit, he said, “Pakistan had nominated President Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for his outstanding, extraordinary contributions to first stop war between India and Pakistan and then achieve ceasefire along with his very wonderful team.”

"Today, again, I would like to nominate this great president for the Nobel Peace Prize, because I genuinely feel that he is the most genuine and most wonderful candidate for Peace Prize, because he has brought not only peace in South Asia, saved millions of people, their lives. And today, here in Sharm El Sheikh, achieving peace in Gaza is saving millions of lives in the Middle East," he added.

Even Donald Trump looked visibly flattered and stunned as Shehbaz Sharif standing next to him on the dais continued what netizens called ‘praise bombing’.

“Wow, I didn't expect that. Let's go home. There's nothing more I have to say,” the US President said.

'From Peace Talks to Stand-Up Comedy?'

Shehbaz Sharif’s speech, which meant to highlight diplomatic unity, ended up looking like a one-man fan show. In his five-minute monologue, the Pakistani Prime Minister credited Donald Trump for resolving India-Pakistan tensions and 'saving millions of lives' in Gaza. His melodramatic fan moment episode with Trump soon went viral and sent the internet into a frenzy of laughter and memes exploded.

Flattery Backfired: Roast Fest Unleased On Internet

The online roasting was merciless for Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif. While Sharif might have planned to strengthen ties with Washington, what happened in reality was an avalanche of memes, backlash flooding the internet.

“If Shehbaz polishes any harder, he’ll see his reflection on Trump’s shoes,” one user wrote. “A Nobel nomination from Shehbaz is like getting a participation medal from your own fan club,” quipped another.

“Pakistan’s foreign policy now sponsored by cringe,” added a third. “Can’t script comedy better than this,” said another.

‘Forget Nobel,’ one viral comment read. “Give Shehbaz Sharif the Oscar for best supporting role in the Trump Show,” it added.