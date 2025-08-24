Beware Of 'Shadi Mein Zarur Aye' WhatsApp Invitation: Govt Employee Falls Prey To Fake E-Wedding Fraud

Hingoli: A government employee from Maharashtra's Hingoli district lost around Rs 2 lakh after receiving a WhatsApp e-wedding invitation from an unknown number. Believing it to be authentic, the employee clicked on it, but fell victim to a cyber fraud trap as the file turned out to be malicious.

The invitation card actually consisted of an Android Application Package (.apk) file, designed to appear genuine and prompt the victim to download it. The fake card read, "Welcome. Shadi mein zarur aye. 30/08/2025. Love is the master key that opens the gate of happiness." Upon clicking, the malware was installed on the device, giving cybercriminals access to sensitive data and bank account details.

The friendly message led to a theft of around Rs 2 lakh. Similar malware attack cases have been reported, where scammers use stolen information for fraudulent transactions, raising concerns among social media users. A fraud case has been registered against an unidentified person in the Cyber Cell and the Hingoli Police Station.

Steps To Keep Scamsters Away:

Report the incident by filing a complaint on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal at www.cybercrime.gov.in or by calling the national helpline at 1930.

Notify your bank immediately and ask them to block any compromised accounts or cards to prevent further unauthorised transactions.

Uninstall the malicious app or file from your device.

Secure your accounts by changing the passwords of all your online accounts, including banking, email, and social media.

Use an authentic security application to scan your phone for any remaining malware.

Ways To Prevent Such Scams:

Be suspicious of links and attachments: Never click on links or download attachments from unknown numbers.

Activate two-factor authentication (2FA) for your WhatsApp and other online accounts for an extra layer of security.

Download from official stores only: Only download apps from official sources like the Google Play Store and never from a link in a message.

Report and block any suspicious numbers that send you unwanted messages.