'Bhagoda' Birthday Bash: Lalit Modi’s Lavish London Party For Vijay Mallya Draws Outrage

London: The lavish pre-70th birthday bash of fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya has turned heads, reopening questions around high-profile economic offenders living abroad. Notably, the party was hosted by another fugitive- former IPL chairman Lalit Modi.

International photographer Jim Rydell had shared the invitation card for the birthday party on social media. The card read, “The countdown to VJM's 70th begins!” It added, “Rima and Lalit invite you to a glamorous evening in honour of their dear friend Vijay Mallya. Celebrating the king of good times.”

The birthday bash was held at Lalit Modi’s residence in Belgrave Square, one of London’s most upscale neighbourhoods.

The party reportedly featured a formal dinner and drinks, and was attended by a select group of high-profile invitees. Photographs and invitation details from the gathering, which surfaced on social media, showed Modi and Mallya posing together, with guests thanking Modi for hosting the evening.

Several outlets reported that the guest list included international actor Idris Elba, along with Indian business and social figures.

Indian billionaire entrepreneur and Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and fashion designer Manoviraj Khosla were also spotted at the party.

Both Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya are wanted in India in connection with major financial and regulatory cases. Mallya is accused of defaulting on loans exceeding ₹9,000 crore linked to the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, while Modi faces allegations related to financial irregularities during his tenure as IPL chairman. Both have been residing in the UK for several years.

The visuals sparked widespread outrage on Indian social media, with critics describing the episode as “one fugitive hosting another”, and questioning how individuals accused in large financial scandals continue to lead lavish lives abroad amid prolonged extradition proceedings. A social media user said, “We saw bhagoda meet up before gta6.”

The episode has once again highlighted the slow pace of India’s extradition efforts, particularly with the UK, where cases involving economic offenders often get delayed due to lengthy legal processes.