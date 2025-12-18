Mehul Choksi Extradition Confirmed: Belgium Court Rejects His 'Risk Of Torture In India' Claim

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough for Indian authorities, Belgium's highest court has rejected Indian fugitive Mehul Choksi's plea challenging his extradition to India. The Court of Cassation of Belgium upheld the October 17, 2025, ruling of the Antwerp Court of Appeal's Chamber of Indictment and concluded that the extradition proceedings fully complied with both domestic laws and European human rights standards. The Indian businessman is wanted in the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case.

Choksi had approached the Court of Cassation on October 30 to challenge the appellate court's October 17 ruling. He is wanted in India for criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and dishonesty including delivery of property, corruption, and money laundering.

What Were The Challenges Raised By Choksi?

The businessman had challenged his extradition, citing alleged violations of fair trial rights, claims of abduction and apprehensions relating to prison conditions in India. He had claimed that there could be a risk of torture and inhuman treatment in India. The Belgian court rejected all the challenges raised by the Indian fugitive. It accepted the assurances given by the Government of India on detention conditions.

The court noted that the Indian government has assured Belgian authorities that Choksi will be lodged in a secure ward in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. The ward, Barrack No. 12, has two cells and private sanitation facilities.

It further stated that there is no conclusive proof of his alleged forced abduction ordered by the Indian authorities.

Choksi's Objection Lacked Substance

The Belgian Supreme Court, while passing its judgement, stated that Mehul Choksi's objection to his extradition lacked substance. The court stated that the businessman failed to raise any legal or factual grounds that would interfere with the earlier passed judgement for extradition. It stated that there seemed no real, personal or serious risk to him from extradition.

While rejecting his plea, the top court of Belgium also ordered Choksi to pay legal costs of €104.01.

Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi | Image: ANI